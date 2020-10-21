Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt committed to give help soon to rain-hit people: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government is committed to restore normalcy in the lives of those hit by heavy rains and floods in the state as soon as possible.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 12:24 IST
Maha govt committed to give help soon to rain-hit people: CM
File photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government is committed to restore normalcy in the lives of those hit by heavy rains and floods in the state as soon as possible. Addressing the flood-hit people at Katgaon here as he toured parts of the Marathwada district, Thackeray said the state cabinet will meet on Wednesday or Thursday to take a decision on the relief to be given to the affected people.

The chief minister said he would not declare figures related to assistance only to gain popularity and asserted that he commits only what he can fulfil. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat accompanied Thackeray during the visit.

Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged. Thackeray said, "The cabinet will meet today or tomorrow. Spot inspections have been completed up to 80 to 90 per cent...this Maha Vikas Aghadi government is committed to restore normalcy in your life as soon as possible." "I am not here to declare figures for popularity.

Whatever we will do, will do it for your satisfaction and for your happiness," he told the people. Thackeray also said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials told him that the threat of heavy rainfall in the state has waned, while lightning may occur over the next seven to eight days.

"This year has begun with calamities - coronavirus, floods in Vidarbha and now heavy rains in other parts of the state," the chief minister noted. "I am here to witness the losses and to assure you that the government is with you. Along with crops, the soil has also been washed away...help will be given as soon as possible," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Many thorny global situations hinge on US election outcome

Four years after Donald Trumps election reframed how many nations interacted with the United States, the way that the worlds foremost superpower moves forward after its presidential election stands to impact many geopolitical pressure point...

EU's Michel says UK has a choice to make on Brexit

Britain has sovereign choices to make on Brexit and they will determine its future access to the EUs internal market, the chairman of the blocs leaders said on Wednesday, stressing it was now up to London to break an impasse in trade negoti...

Killing Eve Season 4 gets new writers, Isis Davis talks on uncertainty in filming

Killing Eve was already renewed for Season 4 in January 2020 before the premiere of Season 3 in April. Now fans are wondering when and what they can see in the next season.The initial three seasons of Killing Eve had abided by a pleasant re...

FOREX-U.S. stimulus hopes push dollar to one-month low; risk currencies gain

The dollar fell to a one-month low on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting a wave of market optimism that saw traders ramp up their bets on riskier currencies.Lawmakers in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020