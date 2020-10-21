Maha govt committed to give help soon to rain-hit people: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said his government is committed to restore normalcy in the lives of those hit by heavy rains and floods in the state as soon as possible. Addressing the flood-hit people at Katgaon here as he toured parts of the Marathwada district, Thackeray said the state cabinet will meet on Wednesday or Thursday to take a decision on the relief to be given to the affected people.

The chief minister said he would not declare figures related to assistance only to gain popularity and asserted that he commits only what he can fulfil. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat accompanied Thackeray during the visit.

Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged. Thackeray said, "The cabinet will meet today or tomorrow. Spot inspections have been completed up to 80 to 90 per cent...this Maha Vikas Aghadi government is committed to restore normalcy in your life as soon as possible." "I am not here to declare figures for popularity.

Whatever we will do, will do it for your satisfaction and for your happiness," he told the people. Thackeray also said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials told him that the threat of heavy rainfall in the state has waned, while lightning may occur over the next seven to eight days.

"This year has begun with calamities - coronavirus, floods in Vidarbha and now heavy rains in other parts of the state," the chief minister noted. "I am here to witness the losses and to assure you that the government is with you. Along with crops, the soil has also been washed away...help will be given as soon as possible," he said.