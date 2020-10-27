Left Menu
DTC, NBCC ink MoUs to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar, Vasant Vihar

Public transporter DTC and construction major NBCC have inked MoUs to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi's Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, saying the move will allow more space for parking buses at a reduced cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Public transporter DTC and construction major NBCC have inked MoUs to build multi-level bus depots in Delhi's Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday, saying the move will allow more space for parking buses at a reduced cost. In a meeting chaired by Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Board had on Friday decided to engage National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) for development of prime land parcels.

"DTC and NBCC have signed MOUs today to build multi-level bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar, first such depots in the country, wid (with) all modern facilities. More buses cud (could) now be parked in limited available space. 'Parking cost per bus' will be much lower," Kejriwal said in a tweet. The NBCC will take up the redevelopment of Vasant Vihar and Hari Nagar depots and residential colonies of DTC in Shadipur and Hari Nagar, Transport department had said after Friday's meeting. The DTC has 36 depots, 18 terminals, two workshops and three residential colonies at various prime locations in the city.

The development plan including commercialisation of the depots and terminals is being explored in order to improve the financial health of the corporation and increase the parking space.

