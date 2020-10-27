Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality oscillates 'very poor' in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" levels in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region on Tuesday, according to a government agency.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:48 IST
Air quality oscillates 'very poor' in parts of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad

The air quality oscillated between "poor" and "very poor" levels in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region on Tuesday, according to a government agency. Concentration of major air pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 during the morning hours however reached "severe" category at some places in the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. In Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida, the AQI was 317 at Sector 62, 298 at Sector 116 followed by 294 at Sector 1, while the station at Sector 125 showed "insufficient" data for the last 24 hours.

In Greater Noida, an AQI of 307 was recorded at Knowledge Park V and 324 at Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB data at 8 pm. In Ghaziabad, an AQI of 337 was recorded at the station in Loni followed by 305 at Sanjay Nagar, 300 at Indirapuram and 274 at Vasundhara, according to the CPCB figures.

In Gurgaon, the AQI was 316 at Teri Gram, 315 at Sector 51 and 246 at Vikas Sadan, while there was "no sufficient data" for NISE Gwal Pahari, it showed. In Faridabad, the AQI was recorded 332 at Sector 11, 316 at Sector 16A, 311 at Sector 30 and 271 at New Industrial Town at 8 pm.

As a possible health impact, the CPCB states, an AQI in the "very poor" category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while "poor" air can cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has also been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Almost half a million Americans contract COVID-19 in past week as infections surge

Nearly half a million people in the United States have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally, as cases and hospitalizations set fresh records in hot spots in the Midwest. More than 5,600 peopl...

Trump says violence in Nagorno-Karabahk region 'disappointing'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said violence over Nagorno-Karabakh after a Washington-brokered ceasefire collapsed was disappointing, expressing optimism that the two sides would work things out but offering no other details.Yes, disappo...

Ahead of assembly bypolls, 2 held with Rs 25 lakh in Gujarat

Ahead of assembly bypolls in Gujarat, the Bharuch district police on Tuesday detained two persons with unaccounted cash of Rs 25 lakh allegedly meant to be delivered to Congress candidate from the Karjan seat Kiritsinh Jadeja, said official...

Spain's Rioja wine region bans wining, dining as pandemic curbs grow

The wine-producing region of La Rioja on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and bars in its two largest towns for a month as part of widening restrictions across Spain to curb the coronavirus outbreak. The number of cumulative infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020