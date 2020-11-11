Left Menu
Senior UP govt officer takes stock of work on Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan, forensic lab

Both the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan and the forensic lab are dream projects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and he may inaugurate them very soon, the official said. Awasthi directed Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani to finish work on both projects by November 15.

11-11-2020
Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Wednesday visited the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Indirapuram and a forensic laboratory in Niwari town here to take stock of the construction work at the two sites, an official said. Both the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan and the forensic lab are dream projects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and he may inaugurate them very soon, the official said.

Awasthi directed Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey and SSP Kalanidhi Naithani to finish work on both projects by November 15. He also asked Pandey to chalk out the plan regarding the inauguration of the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan so that the chief minister can finalise things accordingly.

He said all roads leading to the laboratory must be pothole-free. The firefighting system and other arrangements related to emergency services must be up to date before the inauguration. Speaking to reporters, Awasthi said the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan has been built at a cost of Rs 69.5 crore. It will benefit pilgrims as they will be provided food and lodging facilities at a reasonable price.

