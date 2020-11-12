Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deadline for redesigning seven Delhi roads extended till March 2021

The deadline for the redesigning of seven roads in Delhi has been extended from December till March 2021 due to COVID-19, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing the PWD for appointment of consultants for the project at the earliest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:09 IST
Deadline for redesigning seven Delhi roads extended till March 2021

The deadline for the redesigning of seven roads in Delhi has been extended from December till March 2021 due to COVID-19, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal directing the PWD for appointment of consultants for the project at the earliest. The Public Works Department (PWD) should remove all hurdles in the redesigning of the city roads along the lines of European cities, Kejriwal said at a review meeting on Thursday.

"The process of appointing consultants for the redesigning of roads is at its last stage. The PWD should complete the process at the earliest," he said. A green belt, separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians, attractive designs on the walls along the roads, open parks adjacent to the roads, separate parking spaces for autorickshaws and e-rickshaws will be part of the redesigning project.

The pilot project is a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and the construction company will have the responsibility to maintain the roads for 15 years. The earlier deadline of December for redesigning the first seven roads has been extended till March 2021 due to COVID-19, a government statement said. The seven roads, each with a width of 100 feet, cover a total stretch of 500 kilometres. The project was approved by the Delhi government in November 2019.

The redesigning is expected to solve the problem of traffic bottlenecks and other issues through proper planning and mapping. The bottlenecks lead to traffic congestion at various locations. The priority will be removing these bottlenecks first for a smooth flow of traffic and an organised lane system, the statement said.

The second goal would be the best utilisation of the open spaces along the roads. There will be measured and planned spaces for motor vehicles, non-motorised vehicles, footpaths and side-lanes, it said. The footpaths will be 10 feet wide on an average for the convenience of pedestrians. The footpaths will be redesigned and reconstructed in accordance with a standard height for the convenience of differently-abled people.

There will be separate spaces for the planting of trees on the sides of the footpaths and parking spaces for electric vehicles and autorickshaws alongside the footpaths. The slope of the roads as well as drains will be redesigned to tackle the problem of waterlogging. Rainwater harvesting structures will be built inside the drainage system to store rainwater as groundwater.

Every inch of the surface along the roadside will be covered with grass and shrubs to ensure dust control, the statement said..

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka customs officials seize Rs 1.2 crore worth ecstasy pills

In a major haul, synthetic drugs worth Rs 1.2 crore, concealed inside a massager and sent as a parcel, were seized at the Foreign Post office here by the Customs, an official said on Thursday. The seizure was made on Wednesday when Customs ...

Iran says it captured Arab separatist group leader suspected of military parade attack

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 in the Khuzestan province that killed dozens of people, Iranian state TV reported on Thursd...

Seven peacekeepers, including five Americans, killed in Sinai helicopter crash

A helicopter with the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in the Egyptian Sinai crashed on Thursday near the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, killing seven members of the peacekeeper force, the MFO said.Those killed were five Amer...

Charges of irregularities in counting of votes in Bihar: CEC says ultimate decision lies with people

Against the backdrop of allegations by the opposition of irregularities in the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora on Thursday said while the Election Commission does not react to comme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020