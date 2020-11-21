Left Menu
Development News Edition

At 24.6 deg C, Delhi records lowest maximum temperature of season so far

The national capital recorded a maximum of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the lowest this season so far, as cold winds continued to sweep the city, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 23:17 IST
At 24.6 deg C, Delhi records lowest maximum temperature of season so far

The national capital recorded a maximum of 24.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the lowest this season so far, as cold winds continued to sweep the city, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The maximum temperature was two notches below normal and the minimum temperature four notches below normal, according to IMD data. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the minimum temperature is likely to increase from Monday onwards under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance. At 7.5 degrees Celsius, Delhi on Friday recorded its lowest minimum temperature in the month of November since November 29, 2006, when the city recorded a minimum of 7.3 degrees Celsius.   For the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal for two consecutive days.

“However, for a small area like Delhi, a cold wave can be declared if the criteria is fulfilled even for a day,” Srivastava said. Delhi had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius last year, 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2018 and 7.6 degrees Celsius in 2017 in the month of November. The all-time record for the lowest minimum temperature in November is 3.9 degrees Celsius recorded on November 28, 1938. Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said cold winds blowing from snow-laden western Himalayas have led to a dip in the mercury and a similar situation will continue till Saturday. A fresh Western Disturbance is approaching northwest India on November 23. It is likely to increase the minimum temperature by a few notches, he said.  The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground. The month of October was the coldest in 58 years in the national capital.  The mean minimum temperature in October this year was 17.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest since 1962, when it was 16.9 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS RHL.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to d...

Twitter, Facebook to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of...

Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor about her 'Bell Bottom' co-star

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom, revealed she has been bowled over by the Khiladi star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020