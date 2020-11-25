Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changes in fire activity threatens more than 4,400 species globally, says study

Changes in fire activity are putting at risk more than 4,400 species across the globe, according to a new study which calls for people and governments to act and confront the diverse human-driven changes to the environment.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:33 IST
Changes in fire activity threatens more than 4,400 species globally, says study

Changes in fire activity are putting at risk more than 4,400 species across the globe, according to a new study which calls for people and governments to act and confront the diverse human-driven changes to the environment. The research, published in the journal Science, found that the species categorised as threatened by an increase in fire frequency or intensity, include the orangutan in Indonesia, and the bird species mallee emu-wren in Australia.

"Those species include 19 per cent of birds, 16 per cent of mammals, 17 per cent of dragonflies and 19 per cent of legumes that are classified as critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable," said lead author, Luke Kelly from the University of Melbourne in Australia. "That's a massive number of plants and animals facing threats associated with fire," Kelly said.

According to the researchers, the recent fires have burned ecosystems where wildfire has historically been rare or absent, from the tropical forests of Queensland, Southeast Asia, and South America to the tundra of the Arctic Circle. "Very large and severe fires have also been observed in areas with a long history of recurrent fire, and this is consistent with observations of longer fire seasons and predictions of increased wildfire activity in the forests and shrub lands of Australia, southern Europe and the western US," Kelly said.

While frequent fires are an important part of African savanna ecosystems, the scientists said less fire activity in these parts of the world can lead to shrub encroachment, which can displace wild herbivores such as wildebeest that prefer open areas. "Understanding what's causing changes in different places helps us to find effective solutions that benefit people and nature," Kelly said.

The scientists identified three main groups of human drivers as transforming fire activity and its impacts of biodiversity -- global climate change, land-use and biotic invasions. They urged people and governments around the world to act and confront the diverse changes to the environment that are occurring. "It really is time for new, bolder conservation initiatives. Emerging actions include large-scale habitat restoration, re-introductions of mammals that reduce fuels, creation of low-flammability green spaces and letting bushfires burn under the right conditions," Kelly said.

"Our research highlights the magnitude of the challenge fire poses to animals, plants and people, given worsening climatic conditions - a conclusion echoed in the recent Royal Commission report into last summer's fires," said Michael Clarke, another co-author of the study from La Trobe University in Australia..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran records highest daily coronavirus infections of 13,843, TV reports

Iran registered on Wednesday a daily record high of 13,843 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, pushing the national tally to 894,385 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Ministrys spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV tha...

EXPLAINER-When and how will COVID-19 vaccines become available?

Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc have released trial data showing their COVID-19 vaccines to be about 95 effective at preventing the illness, while AstraZeneca Plc this week said its vaccine could be up to 90 effective.If...

U'khand CM assures gang-rape victim's parents of all help to get legal aid

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday assured the parents of a gang-rape and murder victim from Uttarakhand of all support from the state government in their legal battle to get justice. Rawat gave the assurance to the parents o...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Mumbai city in Margao. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-TENNIS-TATA OPEN MSLTA seeks slot for Tata Open Mahara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020