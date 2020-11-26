Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uzbekistan allows Maltese firm to grow medical cannabis

The refined product will have THC content of 0.1-0.2%, making it suitable only for medical use, UzA said, adding that the climate in the area was favourable for cannabis and its cultivation required 10 times less water than that of cotton. "The final product will be mostly exported," UzA said.

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:24 IST
Uzbekistan allows Maltese firm to grow medical cannabis

A Malta-based firm will be allowed to grow and produce medical cannabis in Uzbekistan, state news agency UzA reported on Thursday, in the first such deal for the Central Asian country. The region has a long history of growing cannabis but the drug is prohibited, despite regular calls for its legalisation.

Melabis will grow the plants on 3,000 hectares (about 7,400 acres) of farmland in the Sardoba district of the Sirdaryo province, known for cultivating cotton, melons and watermelons. The refined product will have THC content of 0.1-0.2%, making it suitable only for medical use, UzA said, adding that the climate in the area was favourable for cannabis and its cultivation required 10 times less water than that of cotton.

"The final product will be mostly exported," UzA said.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Speculation rife in Karnataka as CM convenes meeting of

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has convened a meeting of his cabinet and party MPs on Friday as he awaits approval from the BJP central leadership to carry out the much-awaited expansion or reshuffle of his Ministry. The cabinet m...

Greece extends nationwide coronavirus lockdown by a week

Greece will extend its nationwide lockdown by a week until Dec. 7 as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, a government spokesman said on Thursday.An increase in infections since October has forced the government to impose Gr...

Saraf Furniture Strengthens its CSR Efforts with Different Social Initiatives

New Delhi India, November 26 ANINewsVoir Saraf Furniture, a renowned brand that specializes as a direct manufacturer of solid Sheesham wood products throughout India, is reinforcing the idea of giving back with its thoughtful CSR activities...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hold close to record highs; U.S. markets close for Thanksgiving

Global stocks held near record highs on Thursday, while the rally in European stocks paused, as recent vaccine progress, Joe Bidens U.S. presidential election win and hopes for further stimulus kept markets bullish. World equities are havin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020