Cancer detection facility inaugurated at IHNS Asvini

The Indian Navy's Western Naval Command has inaugurated a cancer detection and management facility at INHS Asvini here, an official said on Friday. Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar and Lt Col Braj Kishore, head of the nuclear medicine department, inaugurated the new facility on Thursday.

"The new facility is known as Gamma Camera SPECT-CT, which is a hybrid equipment that aids in cancer diagnosis and management at the tertiary care hospital of the Navy," a statement issued by the Indian Navy said. SPECT-CT stands for single photon emission computed tomography, which is a modern technology in the cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"Only a few hospitals in Mumbai have this advanced facility and the installation of this equipment will boost management of complex cases in oncology, cardiology, nephrology and neurology using molecular imaging," the Navy said..