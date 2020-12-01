Left Menu
Development News Edition

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Haridwar in Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:01 IST
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Haridwar in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 22 kilometers west-northwest of Haridwar.

"Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

Also Read: I-T raids against cattle feed producer lead to seizure of Rs 52L jewellery, Rs 121 cr blackmoney

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Km

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091. Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre NCOC, Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested...

Republicans oppose nomination of Neera Tanden as Director of OMB; call her worst nominee of Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden nominating Indian-American Neera Tanden as his Director for Office of Management and Budget has run into trouble with some of the top Republican Senators openly opposing the pick due to her combative and insulti...

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...

Toyota Kirloskar logs 2.4 pc rise in November sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 8,508 units in November. The Japanese automaker had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.The company has been witnessing a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020