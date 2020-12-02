Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian student launches initiative to turn fallen tree leaves into paper

Valentyn Frechka was a high school student living in rural Ukraine when he began a science project to turn fallen leaves from trees and plants into paper. Three years on, and the 19-year-old is heading an initiative called "Re-leaf Paper", producing paper bags and packaging from fibre extracted from dead leaves.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 16:30 IST
Ukrainian student launches initiative to turn fallen tree leaves into paper

Valentyn Frechka was a high school student living in rural Ukraine when he began a science project to turn fallen leaves from trees and plants into paper.

Three years on, and the 19-year-old is heading an initiative called "Re-leaf Paper", producing paper bags and packaging from fibre extracted from dead leaves. The project, based in the city of Zhytomyr, 140 km (87 miles) west of the capital Kyiv, aims to reduce the environmental impact of paper production.

It has partnered a cardboard manufacturer in the city that hired Frechka as a research and development specialist in 2018. "The idea is very simple. Things which are believed to be waste can be re-used or recycled. Leaves are waste that need to be removed from parks because they emit a lot of carbon as they rot," Frechka told Reuters.

"It is an opportunity for a customer to use environmentally-friendly packaging." In October, Re-leaf Paper produced its first batch of solid paper, made from leaves collected in large bags in Kyiv and other cities. It is planning to go into commercial production.

In 2020, Forbes magazine in Ukraine included Frechka on its list of the 30 most successful Ukrainians under 30 years old. (Editing by Matthias Williams and Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American Airlines holds first civilian passenger flight of 737 MAX in nearly two years

Boeing Cos 737 MAX on Wednesday will make its first public demonstration flight with members of the media since being grounded over fatal crashes, as one of its biggest customers, American Airlines, seeks to prove it is safe for passengers....

EU's Barnier says coming days decisive for UK trade deal - source

The European Unions Brexit negotiator told the 27 national envoys to the bloc on Wednesday the coming days will be decisive for getting a new UK trade deal but did not set a specific deadline, a senior Brussels diplomat told Reuters. The di...

Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Oman's Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed bilateral cooperation, including health security and food security, with Omans Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international ...

Hardik, Bumrah pull one back for India, Australia win series 2-1

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah found his mojo and the Indian team its winning ways in a morale-lifting 13-run triumph over Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, salvaging some of the lost pride in a 1-2 series defeat. An in-form...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020