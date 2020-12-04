Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa appeals to pro-Kannada outfits to give up Karnataka bandh plans on Saturday

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday made a fervent appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for Karnataka bandh on Saturday against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA).

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:12 IST
Yediyurappa appeals to pro-Kannada outfits to give up Karnataka bandh plans on Saturday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday made a fervent appeal to pro-Kannada organisations not to go for Karnataka bandh on Saturday against the formation of Maratha Development Authority (MDA). "I appeal to everyone including Vatal Nagaraj, not to trouble people with Karnataka Bandh. It is not required," the Chief Minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa said he is making every effort to take all the communities along. He underlined that he is doing everything to give prominence to Kannada language.

"I have already given prominence to Kannada and I am ready to do whatever is required to be done to make Kannada prominent," the Chief Minister said. Various pro-Kannada organisations are up in arms against the formation of the Maratha Development Authority, which the Chief Minister had announced on November 14 and earmarked Rs 50 crore for the 'overall development of Maratha people'.

These organisations on Friday reaffirmed their resolve to hold the bandh on Saturday demanding that the government give up its decision to form the MDA. Vatal Nagaraj, who is leading the agitation, said in Bengaluru the agitation is for Kannada pride.

"I want to tell Yediyurappa -- You withdraw the 'Authority' (MDA), I will garland you at the Vidhana Soudha. But don't threaten us. We will not get scared of it," Nagaraj said.

He alleged that the government threatened various organisations using police to withdraw support to the bandh but it will not work. Film producer Sa Ra Govindu, various factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike including Praveen Shetty and T A Narayana Gowda, Ola-Uber drivers association and a few auto rickshaw unions have extended their support to the Bandh.

However, government offices, hotels, bus services and metro services will remain open. In view of the bandh call, the police have beefed up security across the state to prevent any untoward incident and forcible closure of shops and commercial establishments.

In Bengaluru, about 14,000 policemen will be deployed. The move to set up the MDA was seen as an attempt to Marathas who are dominant in Basava Kalyan in Bidar district, bordering with Maharashtra.

Assembly bye-election is due in Basava Kalyan following the death of the sitting Congress MLA B Narayan Rao due to coronavirus a few months ago. The decision led to the growing clamour for various other development authorities and development corporations.

The government further announced the formation of Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation with a fund of Rs 500 crore. Basava Kalyan is an important pilgrimage for the people of Lingayat sect, as it was the 'Karmabhoomi' of the founder of the sect and 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Yet, these measures did not impress the pro-Kannada organisations. They want the government to withdraw the MDA for the reason that Marathis keep demanding secession of Belagavi district from Karnataka and merger with Maharashtra as the district has a sizeable Marathi population for being at the border of the two states.

The Belagavi-based Maharasthra Ekikaran Samiti, which led the agitation for the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra had even managed to set some of its members to the Karnataka Assembly.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Energy stocks drive gains in European shares

Oil stocks lifted European shares on Friday, with Londons blue-chip index hitting nine-month highs, while signs of progress in fiscal stimulus in the United States also aided sentiment.London FTSE 100 rose 0.8 as crude prices gained after a...

Italy's Eni joins North Sea wind power grab with Dogger deal

Italys Eni is buying a 20 stake in the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project from Norways Equinor and Britains SSE as it seeks to gain expertise in the sector and cut its greenhouse gas emissions 80 by 2050.The project off the northeast coast of En...

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...

ED summons Kerala CM's private secretary in gold smuggling case

Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday once again issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran to appear before it in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Raveendran was aske...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020