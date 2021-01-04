Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Moderate' air in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida after 37 days; Gurgaon records 'satisfactory' AQI

After a spell of rain, the average air quality improved from very poor to moderate levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it reached satisfactory category in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Monday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:36 IST
'Moderate' air in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida after 37 days; Gurgaon records 'satisfactory' AQI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After a spell of rain, the average air quality improved from ''very poor'' to "moderate" levels in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it reached "satisfactory" category in Gurgaon, according to a 24-hour data issued by a government agency on Monday. Gurgaon and Faridabad last had a 'moderate' air day on December 15, Noida on December 14, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad on November 27, official figures from corresponding dates showed.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 although remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Monday was 168 in Ghaziabad, 134 in Greater Noida, 152 in Noida, 179 in Faridabad and 65 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's 'Sameer' application. On Sunday, it was 384 in Ghaziabad, 348 in Greater Noida, 364 in Noida, 358 in Faridabad and 260 in Gurgaon. On Saturday, it was 462 in Ghaziabad, 450 in Greater Noida, 448 in Noida, 415 in Faridabad and 336 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "satisfactory" category may cause minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people, while "moderate" may lead to breathing discomfort to those with lungs, asthma and heat diseases. The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations, while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the application.

PTI KIS SRY.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Skiing restrictions across Europe during pandemic

European skiers are facing a bleak holiday season as countries shut resorts and impose other restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.Some countries have called for a continent-wide shutdown. Others have resisted and decided to allow peo...

Maddison hails Leicester City's 'terrific away performance' after win over Newcastle

After a win over Newcastle, Leicester Citys James Maddison lauded the teams display against the opponents and said it was a terrific away performance. Leicester City defeated Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League here on Sunday. It was a terr...

Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police SP of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, 3,72,876 fami...

UPSC recommends 89 more candidates for civil services

The UPSC has recommended 89 candidates for different civil services from its reserve list drawn on the basis of the 2019 civil services examination, according to an official statement issued on Monday. The result of the 2019 civil services ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021