Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes near Zagreb, Croatia -GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, after initially reporting a temblor of magnitude of 5.6.

It said the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles). The epicentre was again near the town of Petrinja, some 50 kilometres southeast of Zagreb, where last week a devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.4 killed seven people and injured 26. The area suffered massive material damage.

Croatian state television reported on Wednesday that people had run into the streets and the quake lasted some 10 seconds. There were no reports about the casualties, but some houses suffered damage.

The seismologists said that occasional aftershocks of a similar size could be felt for months.

