Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Moderate' fog in Delhi, minimum temp rises to 14.4 deg C

Moderate fog in parts of Delhi lowered visibility to 300 meters on Thursday, even as the minimum temperature in the city rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in around four weeks. The IMD said Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 10:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 10:29 IST
'Moderate' fog in Delhi, minimum temp rises to 14.4 deg C
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

''Moderate'' fog in parts of Delhi lowered visibility to 300 meters on Thursday, even as the minimum temperature in the city rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in around four weeks. Visibility levels dipped to 300 meters at Palam and 500 meters at Safdarjung due to ''moderate'' fog, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, ''very dense'' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of ''dense'' fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, ''moderate'' 201 and 500 metres, and ''shallow'' 501 and 1,000 metres. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 14.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the city has risen over the last few days as a result of cloud cover. Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

Delhi witnessed rainfall on four consecutive days till Wednesday under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance affecting northwest India. The precipitation has increased the moisture content in the air. Dense fog is predicted in the city over the next two days, an IMD official said.

A fresh WD may lead to ''very light'' rain in the city on January 9. The weather will remain cloudy, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said. Thereafter, Delhi's minimum temperature is likely to dip by four to five degrees Celsius with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains. The IMD said Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years. Sporadic rains drenched the city for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Clouds blanketed the capital on Thursday as well. However, only a drizzle is expected, the IMD said. On an average, Delhi records 21.7 mm in January every year. It had gauged 48.1 mm rainfall in January last year, 54.1 mm rainfall in January, 2019 and 59.7 mm in January, 1999.

The city had registered 69.8 mm rainfall in the month in 1995, according to IMD data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I am absolutely fine, hopefully will be ready to fly soon: Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said he is feeling absolutely fine as he left from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and headed home. The former Indian skipper also thanked the medical team fo...

Flight operations resume at Srinagar International Airport after 4 days

Flight operations resumed at Srinagar International Airport after four days with the first flight landing on Thursday morning, said Border Roads Organisation BRO. Flight services were suspended due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir. The first fl...

Gut microbe may promote breast cancers

A microbe found in the colon and commonly associated with the development of colitis and colon cancer also may play a role in the development of some breast cancers, according to new research from investigators with the Johns Hopkins Kimmel...

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit.

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after being declared clinically fit. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021