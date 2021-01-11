Left Menu
Indonesian air crash investigator says crashed jet possibly ruptured when hitting waters

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-01-2021 05:37 IST
An investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board over the weekend possibly broke apart when it hit waters based on debris found so far.

"We don't know for sure, but if we look at the debris, they're scattered in an area that is not too wide," Nurcahyo Utomo told Reuters on Monday.

"It possibly ruptured when it hit waters because if it had exploded midair, the debris would be distributed more widely," he added.

