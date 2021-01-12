Cold wave continues in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions continued unabated in parts of Rajasthan with the state's only hill station Mount Abu freezing at sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

It said a cold wave will sweep several parts of the state for the next few days.

Sikar recorded the minimum temperature at 1.5 degrees Celsius. Churu recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 4 degrees Celsius, Pilani 4.1 degrees Celsius and Ajmer 4.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said.

Other parts of the state recorded the minimum temperature between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius, it said.

Mount Abu recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, being the coldest place in the state, the MeT office said.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 7.0 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.1 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 19 degrees Celsius in Sikar and 19.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the cold wave will continue in many parts of the state.

