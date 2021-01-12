Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phase-I of Travancore Heritage Tourism Project to focus on Kerala capital

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:09 IST
Phase-I of Travancore Heritage Tourism Project to focus on Kerala capital

Showcasing the culturalrichness of erstwhile Travancore kingdom that now lies in thesouthern part of the state, the Kerala government is set tobegin a Rs 100-crore Travancore Heritage Tourism Project(THTP) which envisages conservation of the regions palaces,mansions and temples.

The project will ensure that the old-world looks of thestructures will be retained, besides illuminating citylandmarks to give them greater visual appeal in the evenings.

THTP, overall, covers heritage structures fromPadmanabhapuram Palace, now in Kanyakumari district of TamilNadu, to the Parthasarathy temple on the banks of the Pampain Aranmula of Pathanamthitta district.

The first phase will be carried out in four stagesacross Thiruvananthapuram district, giving fillip to thetourism development.

The project has been drafted by Mumbai-basedarchitectural firm AbhaNarainLambah Associates, which is intoconservation of several historical sites across India.

''The Travancore Heritage Tourism Project is anattempt to highlight the hidden jewels of the erstwhilekingdom and give a boost to tourism, creating a new circuitfor visitors to explore Kerala,'' State Tourism Minister,Kadakampally Surendran said.

The first phase will give a facelift to the famedSree Padmanabhaswamy temple and adjoining East Fort, besides19 majestic building complexes on either side of arterial MGRoad up till Vellayambalam, spanning five km.

These structures will be illuminated by employingstate-of-the-art techniques.

Simultaneously, a 14-km stretch from East Fort,which is in the heart of the city, to Enjakkal northwestwardwill have 21 heritage-value structures lit up aesthetically.

The work on both the roads is progressing well,authorities said.

The second phase will carry out renovation ofhistorical monuments such as the dilapidated Koyikkal Palacein Attingal which is 30 km north of the state capital,150-year-old AnanthaVilasam mansion, the 1839-built Ranga Vilasamand SundaraVilasam, also near Padmanabhaswamy temple.

At the centre of the project is Sree Padmanabhaswamytemple, with the remnants of its fort wall, streets withhistorically and architecturally important structures,shopping streets, the temple pond and the living streets.

As part of the project, the state secretariat willbe made more attractive with laser project.

Using digital system, it will throw light on thepolitical history of the 1956-formed Kerala.THTP has alsocharted the renovation of the Kilimanoor Palace that gavebirth to world-famous artist Raja Ravi Varma (1848-1906).

Centuries-old stone structures like ArattuMandapam at Shanghumugham beach and the rock-cut cave atVizhinjam have been made part of the heritage circuit.

The project also has brought in its ambit vintageinstitutional buildings in the city, most of which are stillfunctional, like the State Central Library, Ayyankali Hall(previously known as VJT Hall), University College and PostMaster General (PMG) building.

Apart from the monuments associated with theroyal period, the circuit includes structures like AnjengoFort, a trade settlement of East India Company in down southand the remnants of the 16th century Portuguese built StThomas Fort at Thangassery in Kollam.

By conserving and renovating the heritage monumentsof the Travancore belt, THTP seeks to bring in more touristsfrom abroad,authorities added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

American casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, who built lavish gambling palaces that made him one of the worlds richest men and became a potent supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has died at age...

Swami Vivekananda's land will never allow BJP's 'hate politics' to triumph: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader AbhishekBanerjee Tuesday mocked the BJP for claiming to be afollower of Swami Vivekananda and said the people of the statewill never allow hate politics of the saffron camp totriumph in Bengal, where the monk was born in 1...

Temporary morgues set up as UK hospitals run out of space

British authorities have had to set up a temporary morgues in some areas after local hospital mortuaries ran out of space due to a surge in deaths caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Britain has reported record levels of deaths and new infectio...

4.5 lakh people to get COVID-19 vaccine in 1st phase in MP

About 4.5 lakh people frompriority groups will be administered coronavirus vaccine dosesat 302 sites in Madhya Pradesh in the first phase of thenationwide inoculation drive beginning on January 16, said aminister on Tuesday.Minister for Med...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021