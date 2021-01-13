Pondy CM lays foundation for Rs 12 crore sports stadium

As part of the Smart Cityproject, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesdaylaid the foundation stone for a Rs 12.19 crore sports stadiumhere.

The funding for the smart city project is beingshared equally by the Central and State governments.

He said the territorial government was investingadditionally to develop various facilities including thesprucing up of old school buildings, enhancing theinfrastructural facilities in the new bus terminal and alsoaugmenting road facilities.

PWD and Local Administration Minister A Namassivayamsaid 30 developmental works would be taken up under Smart cityproject in the Union Territory.

