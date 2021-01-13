Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major blaze in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:49 IST
Major blaze in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A major fire broke out at a slumin Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, officialssaid.

At least 24 fire tenders were pressed into service asthe blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on KshirodeVidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College nearthe Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

Blasts were heard in the slum which police suspect tobe of gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty as most of thepeople were evacuated on time, they said.

The blaze also spread to the adjacent Sarada MayerBari as the firefighters escorted the saints out, an officerof the fire department said.

''The reason for the fire is not yet known. The firemenare fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon beunder control. We have emptied the entire area. There wereseveral blasts, which could be because of the gas cylinders,''a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Locals alleged that firefighters reached the spot atleast an hour late, because of which the blaze went out ofcontrol.

A couple of police vehicles were vandalised, followingwhich a team of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed tocontrol the irate mob, the officer said.

Traffic movement on the Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue aswell as the Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, the lifeline of thepeople living in the northern fringes of the city, was totallystopped, he said.

''We have also snapped electricity supply in the entirearea. There are at least 40 families whose houses have beengutted in the fire. A godown of books is also gutted,'' thepolice officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Man in judicial custody dies while undergoing treatment in Kerala hospital

A 35-year-old man, who wasarrested in Ernakulam district in connection with a financialfraud, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at theMedical College Hospital here, police said.Shafique Thaiparambil, hailing from Kanjirappallyin ...

DRDO chief lauds Indian scientific community after CCS approves 83 LCA Tejas for IAF

Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Indian aeronautical scientific community and industry after Cabinet Committee on Security CCS approved the largest indigenous defence procurem...

Premier League players told to stop hugging by government

The British government is increasingly troubled by soccer players hugging and kissing in celebrations, risking coronavirus infections and the sports ability to be allowed to continue during the latest lockdown.Outbreaks at Premier League te...

Rajasthan govt should consider reducing VAT on petrol and diesel: Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said the state government should consider reducing value-added tax VAT on petrol and diesel so that the people can get some relief from rising prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021