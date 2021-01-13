Major blaze in Kolkata's Bagbazar, 24 fire tenders at spot

A major fire broke out at a slumin Kolkata's Bagbazar area on Wednesday evening, officialssaid.

At least 24 fire tenders were pressed into service asthe blaze engulfed several houses in the slum on KshirodeVidyavinode Avenue beside the Bagbazar Women's College nearthe Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, they said.

Blasts were heard in the slum which police suspect tobe of gas cylinders at the houses on fire, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty as most of thepeople were evacuated on time, they said.

The blaze also spread to the adjacent Sarada MayerBari as the firefighters escorted the saints out, an officerof the fire department said.

''The reason for the fire is not yet known. The firemenare fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon beunder control. We have emptied the entire area. There wereseveral blasts, which could be because of the gas cylinders,''a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Locals alleged that firefighters reached the spot atleast an hour late, because of which the blaze went out ofcontrol.

A couple of police vehicles were vandalised, followingwhich a team of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed tocontrol the irate mob, the officer said.

Traffic movement on the Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue aswell as the Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge, the lifeline of thepeople living in the northern fringes of the city, was totallystopped, he said.

''We have also snapped electricity supply in the entirearea. There are at least 40 families whose houses have beengutted in the fire. A godown of books is also gutted,'' thepolice officer said.

