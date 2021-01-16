UK's Johnson takes stand against 'cruel' Japanese whaling - The Telegraph
The Foreign Office is also raising the issue with counterparts in Japan, the report added. A Japanese fleet caught whales in 2019 in the country's first commercial hunt in more than three decades, a move that aroused global condemnation.Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 02:21 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking a stand against "cruel" Japanese whaling, The Telegraph newspaper said on Friday, after a minke whale became caught in fishing nets for 19 days before being killed by fishermen this week, Drone footage of the trapped whale in the port of Taiji captured the world's attention and received flak from animal rights activists and environmentalists across the world.
"At a time when we are already seeing the tragic and irreversible destruction of our natural world, with the sea increasingly pumped full of plastics and climate change threatening entire ecosystems, it is more important than ever to take a stand against the cruel practice of whaling," Johnson told the newspaper. The Foreign Office is also raising the issue with counterparts in Japan, the report added.
A Japanese fleet caught whales in 2019 in the country's first commercial hunt in more than three decades, a move that aroused global condemnation. Taiji is known for its annual dolphin hunt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japanese
- The Foreign Office
- British
- Johnson
- Boris Johnson
- Japan
- Telegraph
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson celebrates ‘amazing moment’ of UK’s exit from the EU
France praises nationality bid by British leader's dad
Boris Johnson celebrates ‘amazing moment’ of UK's exit from the EU
Ireland to replace British travel ban with stricter testing - minister
UK PM Johnson could lose his seat and majority at next election - poll