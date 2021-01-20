Left Menu
C'garh: 30 kg IED planted by Naxals recovered in Dantewada

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:03 IST
C'garh: 30 kg IED planted by Naxals recovered in Dantewada

A powerful 30 kg improvisedexplosive device (IED) planted by Naxals was recovered inChhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, police said.

A team from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)unearthed the explosive, which was packed in a big plasticcontainer, on the under-construction Aranpur-Nilawaya Road inAranpur police station area, an official said.

Security personnel spotted the IED planted beneath thedirt track during a de-mining exercise on the route, avertinga major mishap, the official said, adding that the explosivewas neutralised by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Naxals often plant explosives on the route to targetsecurity forces and thwart road construction works, which hadbeen going on since the last few years in the area, he said.

This is the same route where three policemen and aDoordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal ambush in 2018.

PTI COR TKPARU ARU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

