Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special postal stamp to be released to mark golden jubilee of HP Statehood Day on Jan 25

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:59 IST
Special postal stamp to be released to mark golden jubilee of HP Statehood Day on Jan 25

A special postal stamp will be released to mark the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh's Statehood Day on January 25, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday.

The postal stamp will be released during the golden jubilee function at the Ridge ground here on Monday.

Talking to the media here, Thakur said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be the chief guest at the event.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will preside over the function, which will also be attended by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

The chief minister who was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the per capita income in the hill state has now increased to Rs 1,55,255 from Rs 651, 50 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtras Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.As many as 772 health wor...

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

At the moment, I'm not thinking about it: Hales on England recall

Alex Hales, who has taken the ongoing Big Bash League BBL by storm, isnt thinking about a possible England recall and is instead engrossed in his game which may help him in lifting the trophy for Sydney Thunder. Hales was axed from Englands...

Saudi-led forces thwart attack by Yemen's Houthis - Al-Hadath TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi movement said it had thwarted an attack by the Houthis on Saturday towards the Saudi capital Riyadh, the kingdoms state-owned broadcaster Al-Hadath TV reported on its Twitter page.Since...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021