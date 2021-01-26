Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch police detain more than 180 in third night of curfew violence

Dutch police detained more than 180 people in a third night of unrest in cities across the Netherlands, where roaming groups of rioters set fires, threw rocks and looted stores in violence triggered by a night curfew aimed at curbing the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:14 IST
Dutch police detain more than 180 in third night of curfew violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Dutch police detained more than 180 people in a third night of unrest in cities across the Netherlands, where roaming groups of rioters set fires, threw rocks and looted stores in violence triggered by a night curfew aimed at curbing the coronavirus. The first curfew since World War Two followed a warning by the National Institute for Health (RIVM) over a new wave of infections due to the "British variant" of the virus, and was imposed on Saturday despite weeks of declines in new infections.

"We have had riots in the past, but it's rare to have this for several nights across the entire country," said National Police spokeswoman Suzanne van de Graaf. "It's not only in known problem areas, but much more widespread." Riot police with shields and batons were called out in more than 10 cities, many of which had issued emergency ordnance to provide officers with greater powers to conduct searches.

Police scuffled with rioters in several cities late into the night, chasing them down narrow streets with vans or on foot as helicopters hovered overhead. In the capital Amsterdam, groups of youths threw fireworks, broke store windows and attacked a police truck, but were broken up by massive police presence.

Ten police were injured in Rotterdam, where 60 rioters were detained overnight after widespread looting and destruction in the city centre, a police spokeswoman said. Supermarkets in the port city were emptied, while rubbish bins and vehicles were set ablaze. Two photographers were hurt after being targeted by rock-throwing gangs, one in Amsterdam and another in the nearby town of Haarlem, police said. Van de Graaf said much of the aggression had been targeted at police officers. More than 470 people have been arrested during three days of unrest, with riot police deploying water cannon and officers on horseback to restore order in several places.

Schools and non-essential shops across the Netherlands have been shut since mid-December, after bars and restaurants were closed two months earlier. The country's death toll stands at 13,579, with 952,950 infections to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Germany backs EU export restrictions on vaccine after supply cuts

Germanys health minister supported European Union proposals to introduce restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday as tensions grew with AstraZeneca and Pfizer over sudden supply cuts just a month after the bloc started vaccinating citiz...

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca offers EU earlier supplies in Feb but no clarity on rerouting from UK -sources

AstraZeneca has offered to provide the European Union with earlier supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine in February but has not given clarity on the possible rerouting of doses from Britain to boost EU deliveries, EU officials told Reuters on T...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL52 LD FARMERS Farmers storm Red Fort, clashes and teargas as R-Day tractor parade turns violent New Delhi Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of tho...

Man tortured, pushed off hill over relationship with woman

An 18-year-old man was attackedand tortured by a group of men who allegedly branded him withcigarette butts after he refused to break his relationshipwith a young woman in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra,police said on Tuesday.Polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021