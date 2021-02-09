Left Menu

Bhartiya Urban Appoints Ashwinder R Singh as Chief Executive Officer - Residential at Bhartiya City

With a judicious PL Management expertise and a fundamental entrepreneurial mind-set, Ashwinder is one of the most sought after top executives in the real estate capital markets property sales industry.Ashwinder R Singh, CEO at Bhartiya City Residential, on his new role, said I am excited to be joining Bhartiya Urban at a vital time in the countrys growth and development.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire IndiaA pioneering force behind the rapidly changing horizons of Southern India, Bhartiya Urban, today announced the appointment of Mr. Ashwinder R Singh, as Chief Executive Officer – Residential at Bhartiya City, one of the largest integrated township projects in India comprising of premium and luxury residences, retail districts, office towers, outstanding hotels, and a lot more. He will be responsible for strengthening the residential arm of the group.

Welcoming him at Bhartiya City, Mr. Arjun Aggarwal, Managing Director, Bhartiya Urban, says, "We are delighted to have Ashwinder on board. A veteran in the real estate industry with a successful track record in residential, capital, and property markets, he is ideally positioned to build on and further the group residential segment. Ashwinder move to Bhartiya Urban attests to the group's continued commitment to building its residential arm. We are confident he will be able to hit the ground running and set a new benchmark in customer centricity and quality while providing superior returns to our shareholders." Ashwinder was most recently the Group Business Head of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited, where he was leading the retail home loans & developer finance businesses. With a career traversed over 23 years, he has an exhaustive experience in managing residential businesses and has helped several organizations achieve a leadership position including JLL India where he served as a CEO, India homes where he was a Country Head - S&D. In his early years, he has served many leadership roles in the Banking sector and worked with leading financial entities including Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, and Deutsche Bank in India and abroad. With a judicious P&L Management expertise and a fundamental entrepreneurial mind-set, Ashwinder is one of the most sought after top executives in the real estate capital markets & property sales industry.

Ashwinder R Singh, CEO at Bhartiya City Residential, on his new role, said "I am excited to be joining Bhartiya Urban at a vital time in the country's growth and development. Bhartiya Urban has redefined the living spaces with its customer first and designed based thinking. I hope to be an important catalyst in company's quest to become India's most admired real estate company by bringing world-class cutting edge practices in design, development, and construction, sales & marketing."An MBA from Fore School of Management, he has several accolades to his credit and has also been awarded the CEO of the Year at the Real Estate Leadership Awards 2016.

About Bhartiya UrbanBhartiya Urban is the real estate vertical of India's leading conglomerate – the Bhartiya Group. In the highly dynamic and competitive sphere of real estate, Bhartiya Urban has been a constant name ever since its inception. Bhartiya Urban is currently developing Bhartiya City which is the largest integrated township project. Bhartiya City is coming up with Bhartiya City Centre that aims to expand the definition of shopping to make it an emotional experience with the help of intuitive technology and exceptional designs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

