Nabfoundation, DBF tie up for skilling programme in north-east states

Nabfoundation, a 100 per cent not-for-profit arm of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (NABARD), has signed an agreement with Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF) to develop a skill mapping programme for unemployed youths in the north-eastern region.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Dalmia Bharat Foundation and Nabfoundation will jointly develop a unique skill mapping programme for unemployed youths in all the north-eastern states of Assam, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, according to a statement.

The programme aims to address unique challenges of the north-east region such as poor infrastructure, impossibility of large industry and difficult terrain and the resulting impact on the region's youths and their progress.

Nabsamruddhi and Nabfins, two other subsidiaries of Nabard, have also stepped forward to support this initiative which aims to capture data of at least 1 lakh unemployed youths over a period of 12 months.

