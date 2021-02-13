Left Menu

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 21:39 IST
PM to inaugurate slew of projects in Kochi on Sunday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation Bharat Petroleum's Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at Kochi Refinery and Inland Waterways Authority's Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, at Willingdon Island here on Sunday.

He would also inaugurate Cochin Port Trust's International Cruise Terminal and Cochin Shipyard's Vigyana Sagar, campus for Marine Engineering Training Institute, an official press release said.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of CochinPort Trust's South Coal Berth.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh L Mandaviya will attend the event, the release said.

The Prime Minister will arrive at BPCL Kochi Refineryat 3.30 PM and address the gathering.

At a press conference here on Saturday, Oil minister Pradhan said an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore has been made in the state through these projects which are being either dedicated/inaugurated or initiated.

The dedication of Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Complex at BPCL Kochi Refinery marks the first major endeavour in India, either in public or private sector, to produce Niche Petrochemicals which are predominantly being imported to the country, he said.

Minister of State for Shipping Mandaviya said the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port will open up new vistas of business development in travel, tourism and allied areas.

Reconstruction of the South Coal Berth will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo meant for Fertilizers And Chemicals of Travancore (FACT) which is showing outstanding performance in recent years, he said.

The Roll-on/Roll-off (RO-RO) vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island will help container carrying vehicles circumvent the Kochi city roads, thereby ensuring seamless traffic and fuel saving.

The Marine Engineering Training Institute would groom 114 Mechanical/Naval/Architect Engineers every year in a sector that is on a high growth trajectory, the minister said.

