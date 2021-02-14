Mumbai cops hold 3-hour drive to enforce law, nab offenders

A combing and law enforcementexercise carried out across Mumbai by the police betweenSaturday and Sunday led to the arrest of several criminals,seizure of contraband and arms, as well as imposition ofpenalties on vehicles, officials said.

The 'All Out Operation' started at 11pm on Saturdayand ended at 2am on Sunday, with personnel from all 93 policestations in the metropolis being deployed on the streets, theyadded.

A senior official said 259 places were checked, 1,278people accused of various offences were rounded up, 39 wantedaccused nabbed, 88 people booked under the NDPS Act and 37people held with illegal arms.

''We managed to check 11,881 vehicles, and owners of3,141 were penalised under various Acts, and 31 were held fordrunk driving. We took action against 71 people who wereconducting illegal activities in 42 of the 951 lodges, hotelsand such establishments we searched during the operation,'' heinformed.

The official said 37 people who were externed butfound in city limits and 176 against whom there were warrantswere caught, while 135 hawkers and 50 beggars were penalised.

