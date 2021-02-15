Left Menu

Avian flu: 17,000 poultry birds to be culled in Tapi district

PTI | Tapi | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:22 IST
Avian flu: 17,000 poultry birds to be culled in Tapi district

Samples of poultry birds inGujarat's Tapi district have tested positive for avianinfluenza following which the authorities have decided to cullaround 17,000 birds as a precautionary measure, an officialsaid on Monday.

The samples were collected from two poultry farms inUchchhal taluka of Tapi located adjoining Navapur inMaharashtra's Nandurbar district from where bird flu caseshave been reported, said Deputy Director of Animal HusbandryDepartment of Tapi, Dr Akshay Shah.

These samples were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal andthey have tested tested positive for bird flu, Shah.

The farms in Uchchhal from where the samples havetested positive are located within 1 km radius of four farmsin Navapur from where avian influenza cases have been reportedearlier, Shah said.

''Around 17,000 poultry birds in the affected area willbe culled as a precautionary measure,'' he said.

A week ago, the Tapi district administration hadbanned entry and exit of poultry products from its borderfollowing confirmation of H5N8 (a strain of avian influenza)in Navapur.

Areas falling within 1 to 10 km radius from theaffected farms in Navapur were declared a surveillance zone.

Culling involves mass slaughter of domestic poultrybirds, such as chickens and ducks, to contain the spread ofbird flu. During the culling process, domestic birds in aninfected area are slaughtered and their remains buried.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratorydisease in birds caused by the influenza virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh seized in Odisha, 2 held

Two drug peddlers werearrested in Odishas Jajpur district after 10 gram of brownsugar worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from their possession, policesaid on Monday.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnellaunched a search operation at Panik...

Variants-wary Germany turns back 5,000 at border

German authorities say police have turned back some 5,000 people at the countrys borders with the Czech Republic and Austrias Tyrol region since tight controls were introduced on Sunday.Germany imposed checks to slow the spread of the Briti...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

Congos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the latest in a series of moves aimed at sidelining his predecessor Joseph Kabila....

Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move HC for transit bail

An advocate and an environmentalactivist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking transitanticipatory bail after they were named as suspects in a casefiled by the Delhi police with regard to the toolkit sharedby climate activist Greta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021