Avian flu: 17,000 poultry birds to be culled in Tapi district

Samples of poultry birds inGujarat's Tapi district have tested positive for avianinfluenza following which the authorities have decided to cullaround 17,000 birds as a precautionary measure, an officialsaid on Monday.

The samples were collected from two poultry farms inUchchhal taluka of Tapi located adjoining Navapur inMaharashtra's Nandurbar district from where bird flu caseshave been reported, said Deputy Director of Animal HusbandryDepartment of Tapi, Dr Akshay Shah.

These samples were sent to a laboratory in Bhopal andthey have tested tested positive for bird flu, Shah.

The farms in Uchchhal from where the samples havetested positive are located within 1 km radius of four farmsin Navapur from where avian influenza cases have been reportedearlier, Shah said.

''Around 17,000 poultry birds in the affected area willbe culled as a precautionary measure,'' he said.

A week ago, the Tapi district administration hadbanned entry and exit of poultry products from its borderfollowing confirmation of H5N8 (a strain of avian influenza)in Navapur.

Areas falling within 1 to 10 km radius from theaffected farms in Navapur were declared a surveillance zone.

Culling involves mass slaughter of domestic poultrybirds, such as chickens and ducks, to contain the spread ofbird flu. During the culling process, domestic birds in aninfected area are slaughtered and their remains buried.

Bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratorydisease in birds caused by the influenza virus.

