Haryana govt to digitise property details of all cities: Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state government aims to digitise the property details of all cities.

A survey of 88 urban bodies in this regard is about to be completed, Vij, the Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister said.

Vij said in the first phase, the data of 9.25 lakh properties of 40 cities has been digitised. "The online data of these properties is available with geo-tagging along with the name, address, area, mobile number, category, ID number and photograph of the owner," he said, as per an official statement.

Among other benefits, the residents of these cities will be able to access the nearest landmark along with the photograph, description and drone image of their property as it will be geo-tagged by just clicking on the property tax management system claim/objection portal, which was inaugurated by the minister on Wednesday. He said having ID numbers of the property in various cities will restrict the practice of invalid registries and check corrupt malpractices with regard to area and category of properties.

