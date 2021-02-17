Left Menu

Haryana govt to digitise property details of all cities: Anil Vij

He said having ID numbers of the property in various cities will restrict the practice of invalid registries and check corrupt malpractices with regard to area and category of properties.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:03 IST
Haryana govt to digitise property details of all cities: Anil Vij
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state government aims to digitise the property details of all cities.

A survey of 88 urban bodies in this regard is about to be completed, Vij, the Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister said.

Vij said in the first phase, the data of 9.25 lakh properties of 40 cities has been digitised. "The online data of these properties is available with geo-tagging along with the name, address, area, mobile number, category, ID number and photograph of the owner," he said, as per an official statement.

Among other benefits, the residents of these cities will be able to access the nearest landmark along with the photograph, description and drone image of their property as it will be geo-tagged by just clicking on the property tax management system claim/objection portal, which was inaugurated by the minister on Wednesday. He said having ID numbers of the property in various cities will restrict the practice of invalid registries and check corrupt malpractices with regard to area and category of properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Polices Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mish...

Tennis-Tsitsipas attains 'nirvana' on court to take down Nadal

Stefanos Tsitsipas credited his stellar comeback win against Rafa Nadal in Wednesdays Australian Open quarter-final to his peace of mind, saying he had attained a state of nirvana during the match despite falling back by two sets. For the f...

Financial powers delegated below vice-chief level for capital procurement in armed forces

For the first time, the government on Wednesday delegated financial powers for capital procurement projects worth up to Rs 200 crore to armed forces officials below the level of vice chiefs to help them meet emerging security challenges, of...

Foreign envoys begin 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess situation

Envoys from several countries including member states of the European Union and the OIC began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to assess the ground situation in view of the efforts made to restore normalcy by strengthening ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021