Deendayal Port to sign MoUs worth Rs 3,824 cr at Maritime India Summit 2021

Deendayal Port Trust, one of the 12 major ports in the country, on Thursday said it will sign 15 MoUs for an estimated investment of Rs 3,823.70 crore at Maritime India Summit next month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) on March 2, which will be held virtually and is likely to be participated by 24 nations.

''Deendayal Port Trust (DPT)... will sign 15 MoUs of Rs 3,823.70 crore at MIS 2021 scheduled to happen on 2nd to 4th March 2021,'' DPT said in a statement.

The pacts will focus on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector. These MoUs will be majorly signed between DPT and IOCL, EMAMI, and AEGIS Power Supply. MoU (memorandum of understanding) will also be signed with Timber Association to develop furniture park and Coast Guard Jetty. Apart from these, DPT will also sign MoUs for the greenery of the port area and construction as well.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is also in the process of finalising more than 44 MoUs to be signed in conjunction with the summit. These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector. MIS 2021 will provide a unique platform that will have a physical and virtual presence of prominent shipping and transport ministers/ dignitaries from across the world. This will be the second edition of MIS. Maritime States of India will participate in the summit through dedicated sessions. The summit will also include an exclusive CEOs’ forum and various thematic sessions.PTI NAM NAM ANUANU

