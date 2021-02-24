Left Menu

Spain to get four times as many vaccine doses in Q2 than in Q1

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:16 IST
Spain is likely to receive four times as many vaccine doses in the second quarter than in the first one, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday.

So far, almost two million Spaniards have received at least one vaccine dose and the authorities expect to have 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of the summer, Sanchez said on Wednesday in a speech in the lower house of parliament.

