Left Menu

Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing 3 workers

Police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were all taking part in the efforts to find those still missing, though efforts were being hampered by the remote location of the mine and the unstable soil that risked further slides, he said.Video from the scene showed rescuers struggling to bring out a body bag from a ravine inundated by water.Illegal or informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to those who labour in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.Landslides, flooding and collapses of tunnels are just some of the hazards in such mining.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 11:54 IST
Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing 3 workers
Representative Image. Image Credit: pixabay

An illegal gold mine in Indonesia's Sulawesi island collapsed on nearly two dozen people working inside, killing three and leaving another five missing, officials said Thursday.

Survivors estimated about 23 people were trapped in the rubble when the mine in Central Sulawesi province's Parigi Moutong district collapsed late Wednesday due to unstable soil, said Andrias Hendrik Johannes, who heads the local search and rescue agency.

Rescuers were able to pull 15 people from the debris and recover the bodies of three women during a gruelling search effort, he said. Police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were all taking part in the efforts to find those still missing, though efforts were being hampered by the remote location of the mine and the unstable soil that risked further slides, he said.

Video from the scene showed rescuers struggling to bring out a body bag from a ravine inundated by water.

Illegal or informal mining operations are commonplace in Indonesia, providing a tenuous livelihood to those who labour in conditions with a high risk of serious injury or death.

Landslides, flooding and collapses of tunnels are just some of the hazards in such mining. Much of the processing of gold ore involves use of highly toxic mercury and cyanide by workers using little or no protection.

Indonesia accounts for about 3% of world gold production. Most of that comes from the Grasberg mine in Papua province, said to have $40 billion in reserves and up to 20,000 workers.

But small, often unauthorized mining is on the rise in many parts of Asia and Africa. A study by the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development found the number of people engaged in such mining had risen to over 40 million, up from 30 million in 2014 and 6 million in 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emami ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana for newly launched soaps, hand washes

New Delhi, Feb 25 PTI FMCG major Emami Ltd on Thursday said it has roped in Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for newly launched soaps and hand washes.Emami Ltd begins 2021 with a significant endorsement deal as it sign...

EU leaders seek to inject energy into slow vaccine rollout - (A)

European Union leaders are gathering Thursday to try to inject new energy into the blocs lagging coronavirus vaccination efforts as concern mounts that new variants might spread faster than authorities can adapt.The leaders will meet via vi...

Debilitating 'long-COVID' may have severe health, social impacts - WHO

Thousands of COVID-19 patients continue to suffer serious, debilitating and lingering symptoms many months after their initial bout of infection, with major social, health and economic consequences, European health experts said on Thursday....

Rights group to hold online discussion on political freedom in Tibet, East Turkistan, HK on Feb 28

A pro-Tibet group named Global Alliance For Tibet and Persecuted Minorities GMPM has scheduled a panel discussion on February 28 to highlight the ongoing human right abuses in Tibet, East Turkistan and Hong Kong. The topic for the online di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021