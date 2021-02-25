Left Menu

KSRTC to venture into parcel and cargo business

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will now venture into the parcel and cargo business in order to increase its revenue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Thursday.We are starting this new service to increase our revenue.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:03 IST
KSRTC to venture into parcel and cargo business
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation will now venture into the parcel and cargo business in order to increase its revenue, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said on Thursday.

''We are starting this new service to increase our revenue. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will launch this service tomorrow (Friday) at the Vidhana Soudha,'' Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, told reporters at a press conference.

The three State Road Transport Corporations have been generating a revenue of Rs 35 crore by transporting luggage but now with the launch of the cargo and parcel services, the corporation is expecting a revenue of somewhere between Rs 70 crore to Rs 80 crore, Savadi said.

He also said that Strategic Outsourcing Private Limited will be the business facilitator for five years to make the project happen.

''Strategic Outsourcing will provide the basic infrastructure. They will be provided space to set up parcel counters at the bus stands of the corporations,'' the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Customers will have to book their parcel at the booking counter at the bus stands.

They will have to fill a form giving information about the consignment.

There will be an SMS alert system for the dispatcher and the receiver of the parcel.

Regarding increasing the bus fare in the wake of fuel price hike, the deputy chief minister said a hike in bus fare for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation users is under consideration.

However, the final decision has to be taken by the Chief Minister.

The proposal, if it gets Yediyurappa's nod, will be presented in the assembly session starting from March 4.

Savadi said the department has submitted a proposal for the purchase of 3,000 buses for various corporations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hitachi Launches Super Exciting Range of New-Age Room Air Conditioners in India

Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited, the joint venture Company of Johnson Controls Inc, U.S.A and Hitachi Appliances, Japan and one of the Indias most selling air-conditioner brand has recently launched its latest range of new-age Room A...

Hazare Trophy: Uttarakhand, Assam register hat-trick of wins in Plate group

Uttarakhand thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets to register their third consecutive win in the Plate group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday. Assam also joined Uttarakhand on 12 points, outplaying Nagaland by 84 runs in an...

Merck to buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics for $1.85 bln

Merck Co Inc said on Thursday it would buy drug developer Pandion Therapeutics Inc for about 1.85 billion in cash, to expand its portfolio of drugs that target autoimmune diseases.The 60-per-share deal represents about 134 premium to Pandi...

BJP MP's son and independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda extends outside support to Cong in Karnataka

BJP MPs son and Independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda on Thursday announced his outside support to the Congress in Karnataka, and will be an associate member of the party in the Legislative Assembly.Sharath, 37, son of BJP Member of Parliament...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021