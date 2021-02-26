Left Menu

Nepal to take up reconstruction of health posts with Indian aid

India on Friday pledged Rs 53 crore (USD 4.5 million) for reconstruction of 25 health posts in central Nepal that were destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people. Officials at the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu, and Nepal National Reconstruction Authority signed four agreements for reconstruction of the 25 health posts in Dhading and Sindhupalchowk districts. The health posts will have outpatient department, dispensary, medicine store rooms, ante/post-natal room, bedrooms for duty doctors/medical staff, kitchen and disable-friendly sanitation facilities. Of them, 12 health posts are located in Dhading and 13 are in Sindhupalchowk district.

India on Friday pledged Rs 53 crore (USD 4.5 million) for reconstruction of 25 health posts in central Nepal that were destroyed during the devastating April 2015 earthquake which saw the death of over 9,000 people.

Officials at the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu, and Nepal National Reconstruction Authority signed four agreements for reconstruction of the 25 health posts in Dhading and Sindhupalchowk districts.

The health posts will have outpatient department, dispensary, medicine store rooms, ante/post-natal room, bedrooms for duty doctors/medical staff, kitchen and disable-friendly sanitation facilities.

Of them, 12 health posts are located in Dhading and 13 are in Sindhupalchowk district. Nepal was hit by a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake in April 2015 that left nearly 9,000 people dead and as many as 22,000 injured. According to a UN report, more than 3,00,000 houses were damaged in the earthquake.

