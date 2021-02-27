Left Menu

Researchers reveal plant-based diet lowers risk of dementia-related death in women

A clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association discovered that postmenopausal ladies who ate undeniable degrees of plant protein had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection, and dementia-related demise compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 22:54 IST
Researchers reveal plant-based diet lowers risk of dementia-related death in women
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association discovered that postmenopausal ladies who ate undeniable degrees of plant protein had lower risks of sudden death, cardiovascular infection, and dementia-related demise compared with ladies who ate fewer plant proteins. Previous research has shown an association between diets high in red meat and cardiovascular disease risk, yet the data is sparse and inconclusive about specific types of proteins, the study authors say.

In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 100,000 postmenopausal women (ages 50 to 79) who participated in the National Women's Health Initiative study between 1993 and 1998; they were followed through February 2017. At the time they enrolled in the study, participants completed questionnaires about their diet detailing how often they ate eggs, dairy, poultry, red meat, fish/shellfish, and plant proteins such as tofu, nuts, beans, and peas. During the study period, a total of 25,976 deaths occurred (6,993 deaths from cardiovascular disease; 7,516 deaths from cancer; and 2,734 deaths from dementia).

Researchers noted the levels and types of protein women reported consuming, divided them into groups to compare who ate the least and who ate the most of each protein. The median percent intake of total energy from the animal protein in this population was 7.5 percent in the lowest quintile and 16.0% in the highest quintile. The median percent intake of total energy from plant protein in this population was 3.5% in the lowest quintile and 6.8% in the highest quintile. Among the key findings:-Compared to postmenopausal women who had the least amount of plant protein intake, those with the highest amount of plant protein intake had a 9% lower risk of death from all causes, a 12% lower risk of death from cardiovascular disease, and a 21% lower risk of dementia-related death.

-Higher consumption of processed red meat was associated with a 20% higher risk of dying from dementia. Higher consumption of unprocessed meat, eggs, and dairy products was associated with a 12%, 24% and 11% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, respectively. (ANI)

Also Read: Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021