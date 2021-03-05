Left Menu

Heritage buildings in Jaipur threatened by encroachment

Over 3,130 encroachments and illegal constructions in the walled city of Jaipur have changed the face of heritage buildings, Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Friday. The minister informed the House that from January 2019 to February 2021, 11 construction works were undertaken at the cost of Rs 55.37 crore under Smart City project in walled city area.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 15:53 IST
Over 3,130 encroachments and illegal constructions in the walled city of Jaipur have changed the face of heritage buildings, Rajasthan Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal said on Friday. Replying to a question raised by BJP legislator Jagsiram during Question Hour, Dhariwal informed the House that the encroachments and illegal constructions were identified in a survey conducted manually and through drone in 2019.

He said the encroachments have changed the outer shape of buildings. Dhariwal said that people living in walled city areas have been involved in illegal constructions and encroachments for several decades. Since January 2019 to till date, 739 notices have been issued by the municipal corporation. He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, action against illegal constructions and encroachments in walled city areas could not be done. However, action has been taken after any such case has come to notice of the municipal corporation.

The minister informed the House that from January 2019 to February 2021, 11 construction works were undertaken at the cost of Rs 55.37 crore under the Smart City project in the walled city area. Works costing Rs 387.90 are in progress. Maintenance and repair work of monuments was done at the cost of Rs 2 crore released by the Amber Development and Management Authority. A total of 126 approved works of Rs 28.46 crore given by the Jaipur Heritage municipal corporation are being done, out of which 95 works have completed and progress on the remaining works is on, the minister said.

