Silverglades ties up with PVR for 4-screen cinema at Gurugram

Real estate firm Silverglades Group on Friday said it has tied up with multiplex operator PVR Ltd for a four-screen cinema at its upcoming mixed-use project in Gurugram. The four-screen cinema will come up at Silverglades' 3 lakh sq ft commercial tower, which is a part of the 5-acre mixed-use project 'Hightown', its group CEO Anubhav Jain told reporters here. "We will be developing 3 lakh sq ft of commercial space, as well as 260 luxurious apartments in this project,'' Jain said. Last month, Silverglades had announced its plan to invest around Rs 500 crore to develop this project.

The excavation work has commenced and the project is set to be delivered in the next four years, Jain said. The company is selling apartments in a price range of Rs 3.5-5.5 crore in this project. Silverglades is a boutique developer, specializing in residential housing, commercial, township projects, and golf-based leisure developments. It has completed six projects so far, including The Laburnum in JV with ITC Ltd. It is developing three projects, two in Gurugram, Haryana, and one at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

