Automated multi-level car parking facility inaugurated in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An automated multi-level puzzle car parking facility was inaugurated in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday, officials said.

It can accommodate 264 cars, they said.

The parking, the first such facility constructed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), was jointly inaugurated by New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, South Delhi Mayor Anamika and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, the SDMC said in a statement.

The car parking facility at Firoz Gandhi Marg in Lajpat Nagar-III area was opened today, the officials said.

SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the car parking, spread over 978 sqm, was constructed at a cost of Rs 27.18 crore.

Parking users can retrieve their vehicles within a span of 150 seconds. In a traditionally-designed facility, it takes nearly 15 minutes, he said.

Vertical gardens and green walls have also been built, the SDMC said.

Mayor Anamika said another parking facility with a capacity of 56 vehicles is near completion in Adchini village and the construction of one with a capacity of 136 vehicles is going on in full swing in Nizamuddin Basti.

A parking facility with a capacity of 399 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-I area and another which can accommodate 210 vehicles is being constructed in M-Block Market in Greater Kailash-II area, she said.

Delhi BJP chief Gupta said parking facilities are being constructed in areas of the city where there is an urgent requirement. Recently, the civic body had inaugurated a fully automated car parking in Green Park.

