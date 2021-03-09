Left Menu

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:29 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop

Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop. The government held a convention in Buriram province in northeastern Thailand over the weekend to educate the public on cannabis use and promote businesses. People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice-cream and drinks.

Also Read: WRAPUP 3-Myanmar minister flies to Thailand for crisis talks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shriram Vijayakumar Appointed as CEO of IHH Healthcare India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Mr. Shriram Vijayakumar has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of IHH Healthcare India, effective 01 March 2021. Shriram joined IHH Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer COO of its ...

De Beers Group extends global partnership with UN Women

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 9 ANIBusinessWire India In celebration of International Womens Day, De Beers Group is pleased to announce it has extended its global partnership with UN Women for a further five years. Joining the newly-forme...

Rs 45 crore allocated for installation of high masts with national flags at 500 places in Delhi: Dy CM Manish Sisodia.

Rs 45 crore allocated for installation of high masts with national flags at 500 places in Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia....

Lupin Pharma partners with Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said its subsidiary Lupin Pharma has partnered with Endoceutics, a womens health focused biotech company, to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.Lupin Pharma Canada has Partnered with Endoceutics for the commercial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021