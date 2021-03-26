Left Menu

Researchers use artificial intelligence in battle against asbestos-linked cancer

International genomics research led by the University of Leicester has used artificial intelligence (AI) to study an aggressive form of cancer, which could improve patient outcomes.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:46 IST
Researchers use artificial intelligence in battle against asbestos-linked cancer
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

International genomics research led by the University of Leicester has used artificial intelligence (AI) to study an aggressive form of cancer, which could improve patient outcomes. Mesothelioma is caused by breathing asbestos particles and most commonly occurs in the linings of the lungs or abdomen. Currently, only seven percent of people survive five years after diagnosis, with a prognosis averaging 12 to 18 months.

New research undertaken by the Leicester Mesothelioma Research Programme has now revealed, using AI analysis of DNA-sequenced mesotheliomas, that they evolve along similar or repeated paths between individuals. These paths predict the aggressiveness and possible therapy of this otherwise incurable cancer. Professor Dean Fennell, Chair of Thoracic Medical Oncology at the University of Leicester and Director of the Leicester Mesothelioma Research Programme, said:

"It has long been appreciated that asbestos causes mesothelioma, however, how this occurs remains a mystery. "Using AI to interrogate genomic 'big data', this initial work shows us that mesotheliomas follow ordered paths of mutations during development and that these so-called trajectories predict not only how long a patient may survive, but also how to better treat cancer - something Leicester aims to lead on internationally through clinical trial initiatives."

While the use of asbestos is now outlawed - and stringent regulations in place on its removal - each year around 25 people are diagnosed with mesothelioma in Leicestershire and 190 are diagnosed in the East Midlands. Cases of mesothelioma in the UK have increased by 61 percent since the early 1990s. Until very recently, chemotherapy was the only licensed choice for patients with mesothelioma. However, treatment options start to become limited once people stop responding to their treatment.

Professor Fennell in collaboration with the University of Southampton recently made a major breakthrough in treating the disease by demonstrating that the use of an immunotherapy drug called nivolumab increased survival and stabilized the disease for patients. This was the first-ever trial to demonstrate improved survival in patients with relapsed mesothelioma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Through war and pandemics, Hungary's oldest GP still finds joy in healing at 97

Hungarys oldest general practitioner at the age of 97 receives patients every day and administers COVID-19 vaccines with an unwavering devotion to his profession.Istvan Kormendi says he was inspired from his early childhood by the example o...

India to buy oil from cheapest supplier; Saudi min response 'undiplomatic': Pradhan

With Saudi Arabia giving cold shoulder to its plea for easing production controls, India on Friday said it will buy oil from any country that will give it at cheaper rates and on favourable business terms.Refiners in the worlds third-bigges...

Markets, hotels and restaurants to be closed on Holi in Nagpur

Markets, hotels and restaurants will be closed on Holi March 29 in Nagpur, as per the citys Municipal Commissioner. Markets, hotels and restaurants will be closed on Holi March 29 in Nagpur. Essential shops like vegetable, mutton, chicken e...

Ministry rushes teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh for COVID-19 response

Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare has rushed two High-Level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh Chandigarh in view of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported from the State and UT. These teams shall work with th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021