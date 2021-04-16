Left Menu

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Devdiscourse News desk | Updated: 16-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 10:29 IST
Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Exclusive: New zinc-fortified wheat set for global expansion to combat malnutrition

Scientists at a leading global grains research institute expect to sharply ramp up new wheat varieties enriched with zinc that can boost the essential mineral for millions of poor people with deficient diets, the institute's head told Reuters. Martin Kropff, director-general of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT), said he expects the newly-developed high-zinc wheat to make up at least 80% of varieties distributed worldwide over the next ten years, up from about 9% currently.

UAE partners with Japan's ispace to send rover to the moon in 2022

Lunar exploration company ispace will transport a United Arab Emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company said on Wednesday, as the UAE pushes for rapid expansion in the space exploration business to diversify its economy. The UAE is using its space program to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil.

Listen to the music of a spider's web. Tell me what do you hear?

It is an eerie, foreboding, reverberating tune, enough to send a tingle down your spine. This is what a spiderweb sounds like.

'Like Godzilla, but actually real': study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion

If one Tyrannosaurus rex - the school bus-sized meat-eating dinosaur that stalked the Cretaceous Period landscape - seems impressive, how about 2.5 billion of them? Researchers on Thursday unveiled the first calculation of the total T. rex population during the estimated 2.4 million years that this fearsome species inhabited western North America during the twilight of the age of dinosaurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana AICC incharge convinces Hanumantha Rao to withdraw his indefinite hunger strike on fourth day

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao called off his indefinite hunger strike on the fourth day on Thursday after the All India Congress Committee AICC Telangana in charge Manickam Tagore convinced Rao to withdraw his fast. Rao went on an...

Lulu Group chairman Yusuff Ali undergoes spinal surgery in Abu Dhabi

NRI businessman and Lulu group chairman M A Yusuff Ali, who had a miraculous escape on April 11 after his helicopter crash-landed on marshy land here, has undergone spinal surgery at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the company said.It said Yusuff ...

Snoop Dogg boards cast of Jamie Foxx-led vampire comedy film 'Day Shift'

Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflixs Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie Day Shift. According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ense...

Several people injured in shooting at FedEx site in Indianapolis, police say

Several people were injured in a shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, police said early on Friday, without disclosing any casualties and adding that the shooter had taken his own life.An Indianapolis police officer said the authori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021