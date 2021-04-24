Left Menu

Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine

Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the exact location of the 44-year-old submarine was unknown but its presence had been detected and the search would continue. The KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-04-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 17:14 IST
Rescuers find debris thought to be from missing Indonesian submarine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Search teams have recovered debris believed to be from an Indonesian submarine missing for days in the Bali Sea, defence officials said on Saturday, as hopes dwindled for the 53 crew who were expected to have run out of oxygen in the early hours. Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono said the exact location of the 44-year-old submarine was unknown but its presence had been detected and the search would continue.

The KRI Nanggala-402 lost contact on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill. "We are still carrying out the search ... the depth of the sea we have detected is at 850 metres (2,790 feet), which is very tricky and presents many difficulties," he told reporters, adding that he expected the dive in-depth taken by the vessel had led to cracks.

"We have found debris floating around the submarine's last location," Yudo said. Rescuers have sent more than a dozen search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost, with the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and India providing assistance.

According to Yudo, the submarine had only enough air to last until around dawn on Saturday if it had lost power, but that this could be stretched for five days if the vessel had retained electricity. But even that assessment on oxygen was optimistic, according to experts, because it assumed the submarine had not been crushed by water pressure.

"Now it'll be up to the investigators to establish the chronology of events and determine the cause. At the same time, plans would have been made to assess the feasibility of retrieving the sub at such extreme depth," said Collin Koh, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defence and Strategic Studies. "It's technically possible to do it, though I believe Indonesia will have to engage foreign assistance in this."

Indonesia's navy has said it is investigating whether the submarine lost power during a dive and could not carry out emergency procedures as it descended to a depth of 600-700 metres (1,968-2,296 feet), well beyond its survivable limits. Indonesian navy retired rear admiral Frans Wuwung, who had previously headed the submarine's machinery room, told news channel MetroTV that he believed a blackout was likely and could have caused the crew to panic.

"A blackout means the vessel's equipment cannot be moved," said the admiral, who told reporters he had experienced a blackout on the same submarine in 1985. One of the people on board was the commander of the Indonesian submarine fleet, Harry Setiawan.

Indonesia operates five submarines — two German-built Type 209s including Nanggala and three newer South Korean vessels. It has been seeking to modernise its defence capabilities but some of its equipment is old and there have been fatal accidents in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says Myanmar junta chief not opposed ASEAN role, delegation visit - media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was not opposed to a visit by a delegation from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN, according to a local media report.He said he he...

Hester Biosciences launches herbal veterinary products

Hester Biosciences on Saturday said it has launched research-based herbal products for poultry, cattle, sheep, goat, and swine.Globally, the trend of medication is shifting from allopathy to herbal therapy in humans as well in veterinary, s...

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of ''4th Saturday'', a Government holiday.

Bengaluru Commodities, Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remained closed today on account of 4th Saturday, a Government holiday....

CPI (Maoist) Dy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI Maoist operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.A po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021