Left Menu

NASA to provide live coverage of SpaceX Crew-1 landing on Earth

The Crew Dragon spacecraft will undock from the space station to begin the journey home at 7:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday, April 28th with NASA and SpaceX targeting 12:40 p.m. for the splashdown and conclusion of the Crew-1 mission, the first of six certified crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 24-04-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 23:19 IST
NASA to provide live coverage of SpaceX Crew-1 landing on Earth
SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience. Image Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts are scheduled to end their six-month science mission and depart from the International Space Station on April 28th. Live coverage of the upcoming return activities will air on NASA TV, the NASA App, and the agency's website, beginning April 26th.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, arrived at the space station in November 2020.

During their six-month stay, Crew-1 astronauts supported several experiments as part of Expedition 64 to the ISS, including tissue chips that mimic the structure and function of human organs to understand the role of microgravity on human health and diseases and grew radishes in different types of light and soils as part of ongoing efforts to produce food in space, among other science and research investigations.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft will undock from the space station to begin the journey home at 7:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday, April 28th with NASA and SpaceX targeting 12:40 p.m. for the splashdown and conclusion of the Crew-1 mission, the first of six certified crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

According to NASA, Resilience will autonomously undock, depart the space station, and splash down at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The SpaceX Crew Dragon will also bring along important and time-sensitive research.

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi received 309 MT oxygen as against allocated 480 MT oxygen: AAP govt tells HC

The AAP government on Saturday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital received 309 MT of medical oxygen against the allocated 480 MT on Friday, terming it as the main cause behind the oxygen crisis in the city hospitals.The rul...

COVID centre in Delhi to be started as soon as possible: ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police ITBP on Saturday said it will operationalise a COVID care centre with 500 oxygen beds in south Delhi as soon as possible.The necessary guidelines, the process of registration, admission, treatment and other re...

IPL 2021: Samson, Morris shine in Rajasthan's six-wicket win over KKR

Skipper Sanju Samsons unbeaten 42 runs after Chris Morris stand out spell helped Rajasthan Royals to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders KKR by six wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday evening. Mo...

Fire extinguished on oil tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack

Syrias oil ministry said firefighters on Saturday put out a fire on an oil tanker off the Baniyas refinery after a suspected attack by a drone coming from the direction of Lebanese waters.Irans al-Alam TV said the vessel was one of three Ir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021