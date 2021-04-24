NASA to provide live coverage of SpaceX Crew-1 landing on Earth

NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts are scheduled to end their six-month science mission and depart from the International Space Station on April 28th. Live coverage of the upcoming return activities will air on NASA TV, the NASA App, and the agency's website, beginning April 26th.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, arrived at the space station in November 2020.

During their six-month stay, Crew-1 astronauts supported several experiments as part of Expedition 64 to the ISS, including tissue chips that mimic the structure and function of human organs to understand the role of microgravity on human health and diseases and grew radishes in different types of light and soils as part of ongoing efforts to produce food in space, among other science and research investigations.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft will undock from the space station to begin the journey home at 7:05 a.m. EDT Wednesday, April 28th with NASA and SpaceX targeting 12:40 p.m. for the splashdown and conclusion of the Crew-1 mission, the first of six certified crewed missions NASA and SpaceX will fly as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.

According to NASA, Resilience will autonomously undock, depart the space station, and splash down at one of seven targeted landing zones in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida. The SpaceX Crew Dragon will also bring along important and time-sensitive research.