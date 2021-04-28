Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes India's Assam-USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Assam, India, on Wednesday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but there were no immediate reports of casualties. The USGS said the quake hit at a depth of 34 km ( 21 miles) with its epicentre near Dhekiajuli town, 140 km (86 miles) north of Assam's main city, Guwahati.

Earlier the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) put the quake magnitude at 6.2. Strong tremors were repeatedly felt in several north eastern parts of India and neighbouring Bhutan, forcing hundreds of people to run out of their homes, according to a Reuters witness.

India's National Disaster Management Agency was assessing reports of destruction and casualties after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.

