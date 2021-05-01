Mizoram announces lockdown in Aizawl & other district headquarters town from May 3

The Mizoram government on Saturday announced an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3 following the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The order issued said that in view of the continued surge of COVID-19 cases, the Mizoram State Disaster Management Authority has decided to impose stricter measures, in the form of ''lockdown'', for curtailing people's movement and activities, except essential services, to flatten the curve of the disease transmission and for efficient testing, tracking and treatment of COVID-19 positive patients and to scale up immunization.

The lockdown would come into force at 4 am on Monday (May 3) and would remain in force till 4 am of May 11.

There are 11 districts in Mizoram including Aizawl.

No resident of the Aizawl municipal area and other district headquarters town should step out of their homes during the lockdown, while intra-state movement or travelling outside the state will be allowed under the exceptional or very essential case, the order said.

The night curfew will be imposed between 7 pm and 4 am in all district headquarters, it said.

State residents or visitors coming to Mizoram should enter the state only through those entry points currently opened by the state government and they will undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19, it said.

The returnees or visitors if tested negative for COVID-19 will have to be placed under quarantine at home or community or hotel or government facility at their own expense.

Quarantine is not mandatory for people visiting the state for a short duration (lesser than 96 hours) provided they possess COVID negative certificates from ICMR recognised RT-PCR or Truenat or CBNAT labs and the certificates should not be older than 96 hours upon their arrival in the state, the order said.

Places of worship, educational institutions, public parks, picnic spots, movie theatres, gymnasiums, community halls, and restaurants, shopping complexes, malls, business shops having no permission and another social gathering shall be closed in all parts of the state during the lockdown, it said.

As for Aizawl and other district headquarters, shops dealing with essential commodities, fish and meat, vegetables and fruits, seeds, construction materials, animal feeds, puncture works, cold storage and warehousing and e-commerce and home delivery will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

However, carpentry workshop, steel fabrication workshop, bakery, tailoring and weaving industry are allowed to function during working hours with 5 workers and recommendation from respective local level task force or village task force.

Development projects and other economic activities will be allowed to function normally with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

However, there is no restriction in terms of the opening of shops and other economic activities in other parts of the state, the order said.

Mizoram on Saturday reported 112 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 6,131. The state currently has 1,131 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,985 people have recovered from the infection.

