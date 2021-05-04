Left Menu

Ingula Nature Reserve declared as wetland of international importance

The nature reserve sits along the northernmost part of the Drakensberg mountain range, between the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:40 IST
Ingula Nature Reserve declared as wetland of international importance
The report emphasises the role of rivers, wetlands and their catchments as crucial ecological infrastructure for water security and often complementing built infrastructure. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy, has welcomed the declaration of the Ingula Nature Reserve as a wetland of international importance by the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance.

The nature reserve sits along the northernmost part of the Drakensberg mountain range, between the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

The site falls within the Northern Drakensberg Strategic Water Source Area (SWSA) and a National Freshwater Ecosystem Priority Area and is made up of hillslope wetlands, pans/depressions and floodplains.

This addition brings the number of South Africa's Ramsar Sites to 27 covering a surface area of 571.089 hectares.

The Convention on Wetlands, also known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental treaty that provides the framework for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources.

"Wetlands are indispensable for the countless benefits or "ecosystem services" that they provide, ranging from freshwater supply, food and building materials, and biodiversity, to flood control, groundwater recharge, and climate change mitigation, despite managing them being a global challenge," the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department said despite their significance to human life, wetlands are threatened nationally and globally.

The 2018 National Biodiversity Assessment found that at least 79% of South Africa's wetland ecosystems are threatened, the department said.

The report emphasises the role of rivers, wetlands and their catchments as crucial ecological infrastructure for water security and often complementing built infrastructure.

Major threats to these freshwater systems include over-extraction of water, pollution, invasive alien species, habitat loss, land-use change and climate change.

In pursuit of continued efforts to conserve the wetland ecosystems, the department has invested more than R83 million in the rehabilitation and maintenance of at least 75 wetlands in the current financial year.

The rehabilitation and maintenance of wetlands are coordinated through the Working for Wetlands Programme, an Expanded Public Works Programme that focuses on remedial interventions for maintaining healthy wetlands.

This programme is demonstrating that it is possible to pursue conservation outcomes while at the same time realising socio-economic objectives.

Since its inception in 2004, the Working for Wetlands Programme has rehabilitated over 1749 wetlands countrywide, thereby contributing to increased healthier water supplies improving the economic benefits of natural and agricultural habitats. This has created more than 40 274 jobs and skills development opportunities for South Africans.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 25: Will Laginas find real treasure?

Science News Roundup: Italy unveils new hi-tech floor design for Colosseum area; NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending contract and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Shriram Nene

Bollywoods Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday treated her social media fans with a major throwback picture of her with hubby Shriram Nene. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture along with the caption Hold y...

Mexico promises answers after metro train collapse kills 23

Mexico will find out who was responsible for the overpass collapse that killed at least 23 people and injured dozens more when a train on Mexico Citys newest metro line plunged onto a busy road below, the government said on Tuesday. Mexican...

Hosting IPL-14 in India was the right call, situation deteriorated quickly: Ness Wadia

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia on Tuesday backed the BCCIs decision to host IPL-14 in India amid the COVID-19 threat, saying that was the right call before the situation deteriorated quickly.The Indian Premier League was on Tuesday suspen...

Kwalee plans USD 30 mn investment in India

UK-based game developer and publisher Kwalee on Tuesday said it plans to invest USD 30 million about Rs 221 crore in its India operations over the next five years.The Leamington Spa-headquartered firm had announced plans to set up its first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021