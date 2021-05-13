Left Menu

1 Swiss, 1 American die on Everest in year's 1st casualties

China is allowing only Chinese climbers on the north side of the mountain this year. Nepal allowed foreigners to return this year and the government issued permits to 408 climbers to attempt to scale the peak during the popular spring climbing season. The month of May usually has the best weather for climbing Everest.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-05-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 11:40 IST
1 Swiss, 1 American die on Everest in year's 1st casualties
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A Swiss climber and an American have died on Mount Everest in the season's first casualties on the world's highest mountain, expedition organizers Thursday.

The Swiss climber, Abdul Waraich, 41, scaled the peak before having difficulties, said Chhang Dawa of the expedition organizer, Seven Summit Treks in Nepal.

"Abdul successfully reached the summit but began experiencing issues during his descent,'' he said. "We sent two additional Sherpas with oxygen and food. Unfortunately, the Sherpas couldn't save him.'' US national Puwei Liu, 55, also died at the highest camp on the mountain at South Col. He had reached the climbing feature named the Hillary Step, located between South Col and the summit, but had to return because of snow blindness and exhaustion.

With the help of support team members and additional oxygen, he was brought back to the camp at South Col but died on Wednesday evening, the organizers said.

No other details were given on the dead climbers and when the bodies would be brought down. Bad weather conditions have forced climbers to descend to lower altitudes for now.

Carrying bodies down the icy and slippery slopes from the highest altitudes is a difficult task that takes lots of time, several Sherpa workers, and is generally very costly.

Nepal and China both canceled climbing seasons last year on the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) high mountain. China is allowing only Chinese climbers on the north side of the mountain this year.

Nepal allowed foreigners to return this year and the government issued permits to 408 climbers to attempt to scale the peak during the popular spring climbing season.

The month of May usually has the best weather for climbing Everest. Scores climbed to the summit this week and more are expected to make their attempts later this month once the weather improves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries

European stocks slid on Thursday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as a rapid rise in U.S. inflation spooked investors, while a drop in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight miners.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0, heading furt...

Zimbabwe chief justice's tenure extended, lawyers challenge decision

Zimbabwes President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the tenure of the chief justice by five years following contentious changes to the constitution that allowed for the extension and are being challenged in court by lawyers. Chief Justice L...

Arunachal Pradesh govt releases Rs 66 crore for COVID-19 related expenses

The Arunachal Pradesh government has released an amount of over Rs 66 crore to the Health department and all deputy commissioners of the district for COVID-19 related expenses.Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the amount has...

Taiwan proposes $7.5 bln in spending as domestic COVID-19 cases rise

Taiwans government proposed on Thursday an extra T210 billion 7.52 billion in spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as it reported 13 new domestic cases amid a rare spike in infections that has spooked the stock mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021