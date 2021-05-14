Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off coast of Indonesia's Sumatra -GFZ

On Dec. 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of northwest Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, and nine other countries.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck off the northwest coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. Indonesia's weather and geophysics agency, BMKG, put the quake at 7.2 magnitudes and at a depth of 19 km but said it had no potential to trigger a tsunami wave.

On Dec. 26, 2004, a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of northwest Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, and nine other countries. A Twitter user, Siska Sasmita, said Friday's quake was felt strongly in Padang city on Sumatra's west coast.

"We ran outside the house because the quake was felt for a pretty long time," said Goris Tukan, a resident of Nias island, off Sumatra. He said no damage was seen in his neighborhood. Disaster mitigation agency official Filifo Daily said the quake was felt for 20 seconds and authorities were still collecting information about its impact.

