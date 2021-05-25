Left Menu

Esri releases map to track live path of Yaas cyclone

The GIS Geographic Information System Map will provide early information like forecast position, forecast trend, observed track for cyclone, wind speed, watches, and warnings among others, that can be useful in mapping and risk preparedness, Esri said in a statement.The objective is to give a common view to relevant authorities, departments and social organisations in order to maximize reach-out to citizens so that there is timely action for the safety of life and property.The cyclone Yaas Live Path Map is specifically created to provide updates leveraging GIS technology.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:36 IST
Esri releases map to track live path of Yaas cyclone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GIS firm Esri India on Tuesday released a map for the public to track the live path of Yaas cyclone, which is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha on May 26. The GIS (Geographic Information System) Map will provide early information like forecast position, forecast trend, observed track for cyclone, wind speed, watches, and warnings among others, that can be useful in mapping and risk preparedness, Esri said in a statement.

"The objective is to give a common view to relevant authorities, departments and social organisations in order to maximize reach-out to citizens so that there is timely action for the safety of life and property.

"The cyclone Yaas Live Path Map is specifically created to provide updates leveraging GIS technology. This will help citizens and organisations involved to prepare and temporarily relocate to less severe areas,'' Esri India Managing Director Agendra Kumar said. Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha sometime around Wednesday noon. It can possess a speed of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, the Met department had said on Monday. ''At Esri India, our focus is to bring information together from different sources and share in a common GIS platform so that it can help reduce damages and facilitate a collaborative response in saving lives and property,'' Kumar said. The map, available on Esri website, will provide updates on the weather, wind speed, number of households and population in the area. The map is consolidating the information from various authoritative feeds and sources for an integrated view on the movement and impact of cyclone Yaas, Esri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021